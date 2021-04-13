Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,046,410 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $66.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -119.29% off its 52-week high price of $146.9 and 2.51% above the 52-week low of $65.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +138.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.44% from the levels at last check today.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.28%.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 349653 shares of worth $24.73 Million while later fund manager owns 265.29 Thousand shares of worth $26.42 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.