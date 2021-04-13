360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,982,622 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.71 on the day or -6.45% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -41.79% off its 52-week high price of $35.15 and 71.12% above the 52-week low of $7.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.78.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Despite being -6.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the QFIN stock price touched $27.15- or saw a rise of 8.69%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have moved 110.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed -21.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +98.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.05%, compared to 8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 225% and 5.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.6%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +225.6%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.69% with a share float percentage of 50.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech, Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. with over 13.57 Million shares worth more than $160Million. As of December 30, 2020, FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. held 10.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 12.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.55 Million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 1515672 shares of worth $17.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.4 Million shares of worth $16.18 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.