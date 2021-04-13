Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,107,165 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -2.8% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -30.61% off its 52-week high price of $44.04 and 16.46% above the 52-week low of $28.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.1% from current levels.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.72%.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 2095200 shares of worth $68.35 Million while later fund manager owns 1.89 Million shares of worth $61.78 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.