Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,024,379 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $399.38 Million, closed the last trade at $10.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The HOL stock price is -110.99% off its 52-week high price of $22.47 and 10.61% above the 52-week low of $9.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Holicity Inc. (HOL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) trade information

Despite being -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the HOL stock price touched $11.46- or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Holicity Inc. shares have moved 5.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) have changed -23.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 953.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 320.89.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.98% with a share float percentage of 76.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Holicity Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.33 Million shares worth more than $13.49 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 1.17 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.87 Million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 276000 shares of worth $3.85 Million while later fund manager owns 190.98 Thousand shares of worth $1.93 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.