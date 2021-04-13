MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 13,290,960 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.82 Million, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 10.75% during that session. The MOSY stock price is -72.82% off its 52-week high price of $7.12 and 76.21% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 340.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.93 Million shares.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Sporting 10.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the MOSY stock price touched $5.09-1 or saw a rise of 19.06%. Year-to-date, MoSys, Inc. shares have moved 68.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have changed -5.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 535.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.6% for the current quarter and -31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.38% with a share float percentage of 23.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoSys, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 96.56 Thousand shares worth more than $235.61 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Acadian Asset Management held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 83.65 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.11 Thousand and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 10086 shares of worth $24.61 Thousand while later fund manager owns 813 shares of worth $4.07 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.