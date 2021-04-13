DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,897,152 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.5 Billion, closed the recent trade at $59.14 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -25.77% off its 52-week high price of $74.38 and 78.56% above the 52-week low of $12.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the DKNG stock price touched $64.60- or saw a rise of 8.84%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 26.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -17.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +77.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.67% from the levels at last check today.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 22.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.8% and 22.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.4%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $228.88 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $214.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $113.44 Million and $75Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 101.8% for the current quarter and 186.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -668.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.3%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.7% with a share float percentage of 61.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 742 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.51 Million shares worth more than $1.09 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 19.39 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $902.62 Million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 7742491 shares of worth $360.49 Million while later fund manager owns 6.2 Million shares of worth $288.47 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.