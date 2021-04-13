Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,245,065 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $54.29 per share which meant it lost -$6.51 on the day or -10.71% during that session. The BALY stock price is -39.84% off its 52-week high price of $75.92 and 80.29% above the 52-week low of $10.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 353.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 391.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bally’s Corporation (BALY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Despite being -10.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the BALY stock price touched $65.05- or saw a rise of 17.68%. Year-to-date, Bally’s Corporation shares have moved 6.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) have changed -25.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +102.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.94% from the levels at last check today.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bally’s Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +139.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -883.33%, compared to 27.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132.1% and 140.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +136.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.45 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $109.15 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -120.6%.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.09% with a share float percentage of 99.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bally’s Corporation having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 11.47 Million shares worth more than $576.21 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Standard General L.P. held 37.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.75 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.24 Million and represent 8.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 763269 shares of worth $45.43 Million while later fund manager owns 437.36 Thousand shares of worth $26.03 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.