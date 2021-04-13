Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,109,105 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $61.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The OSH stock price is -6.97% off its 52-week high price of $66.31 and 43.57% above the 52-week low of $34.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 980.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Despite being -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the OSH stock price touched $63.62- or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Oak Street Health, Inc. shares have moved 2.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have changed 10.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +27.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.12% from the levels at last check today.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.6%.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.87% with a share float percentage of 130.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oak Street Health, Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, LLC with over 76.07 Million shares worth more than $4.65 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, General Atlantic, LLC held 31.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 50.2 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 Billion and represent 20.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 4320545 shares of worth $264.24 Million while later fund manager owns 2.75 Million shares of worth $145.83 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.