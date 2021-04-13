NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 11,311,419 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $188.56 per share which meant it gained $56.68 on the day or 42.98% during that session. The NVCR stock price is -15.61% off its 52-week high price of $218 and 70.62% above the 52-week low of $55.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 569.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 736.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Sporting 42.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the NVCR stock price touched $218.09 or saw a rise of 15.75%. Year-to-date, NovoCure Limited shares have moved 6.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have changed 32.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $154.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $103 while the price target rests at a high of $225. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +19.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.38% from the levels at last check today.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovoCure Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 18.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.88 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $102.15 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +205.5%.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.66% with a share float percentage of 84.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovoCure Limited having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.63 Million shares worth more than $1.67 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 8.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 Billion and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.46% shares in the company for having 6614799 shares of worth $1.14 Billion while later fund manager owns 3.78 Million shares of worth $654.73 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.