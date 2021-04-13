MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 3,115,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -49.52% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 76.56% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.62% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.66 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.79 Million and $14.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.9% for the current quarter and 17% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.6%.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.65% with a share float percentage of 32.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MannKind Corporation having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.98 Million shares worth more than $56.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.47 Million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5% shares in the company for having 12443317 shares of worth $48.78 Million while later fund manager owns 6.05 Million shares of worth $18.95 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.