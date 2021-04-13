ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 5,603,132 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.13 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.76 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The IBN stock price is -25.14% off its 52-week high price of $18.47 and 48.1% above the 52-week low of $7.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 40 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the IBN stock price touched $15.69- or saw a rise of 5.9%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved -0.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed -12.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.88 while the price target rests at a high of $23.3. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +57.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.59% from the levels at last check today.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5% and 260% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +188.8%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.98% with a share float percentage of 19.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 508 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 58.51 Million shares worth more than $869.49 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.69% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 51.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.47 Million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 18092628 shares of worth $273.2 Million while later fund manager owns 11.9 Million shares of worth $179.76 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.