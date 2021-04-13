Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,237,889 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.15 per share which meant it lost -$3.13 on the day or -7.97% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -162.27% off its 52-week high price of $94.81 and 43.98% above the 52-week low of $20.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Despite being -7.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the NNOX stock price touched $48.39- or saw a rise of 25.29%. Year-to-date, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares have moved -20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have changed -17.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56 while the price target rests at a high of $67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.91% from current levels.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -141.8%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.65% with a share float percentage of 14.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 462.02 Thousand shares worth more than $21.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 239.14 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.92 Million and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 94053 shares of worth $3.9 Million while later fund manager owns 51.6 Thousand shares of worth $2.36 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.