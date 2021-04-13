BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1,388,959 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $346.08 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The BLU stock price is -169.13% off its 52-week high price of $12.03 and 55.03% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 468.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Despite being -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the BLU stock price touched $4.73-5 or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 46.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +168.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.83% from the levels at last check today.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.9%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.62% with a share float percentage of 84.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 6.22 Million shares worth more than $19.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.73 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.52 Million and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 32513 shares of worth $124.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.44 Thousand shares of worth $47.52 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.