AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,606,095 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -157.56% off its 52-week high price of $71.91 and 16.91% above the 52-week low of $23.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.17% from current levels.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +415%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.64% with a share float percentage of 55.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbCellera Biologics Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 19.28 Million shares worth more than $775.98 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 10.45 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.52 Million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Europacific Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 1199500 shares of worth $48.27 Million while later fund manager owns 742.5 Thousand shares of worth $29.88 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.