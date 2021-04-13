Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,004,719 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $909.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.6 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The VFF stock price is -75.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.32 and 77.76% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the VFF stock price touched $13.35- or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International, Inc. shares have moved 14.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed -30.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +124.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.17% from the levels at last check today.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.02% with a share float percentage of 27.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International, Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.1 Million shares worth more than $41.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.34 Million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.42% shares in the company for having 4316296 shares of worth $57.1 Million while later fund manager owns 4.1 Million shares of worth $41.58 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.15% of company’s outstanding stock.