Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,117,999 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.96 Million, closed the last trade at $4.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -10.88% during that session. The GRAY stock price is -697.47% off its 52-week high price of $37.88 and 2.74% above the 52-week low of $4.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 409.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Despite being -10.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the GRAY stock price touched $6.28-2 or saw a rise of 24.36%. Year-to-date, Graybug Vision, Inc. shares have moved -83.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have changed -42.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 194.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +384.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.42% from current levels.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.9%.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.82% with a share float percentage of 91.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graybug Vision, Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.28 Million shares worth more than $153.28 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 25.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.48 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.89 Million and represent 21.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 678136 shares of worth $13.62 Million while later fund manager owns 485.6 Thousand shares of worth $9.75 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.