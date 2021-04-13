Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 4,266,601 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.49 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The GFI stock price is -57.01% off its 52-week high price of $14.9 and 42.04% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the GFI stock price touched $10.19- or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved 2.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed 1.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.58 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +58.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.95% from the levels at last check today.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +316%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.31 at a share yield of 3.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.44% with a share float percentage of 38.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 92.96 Million shares worth more than $861.76 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.37 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.46 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 43493810 shares of worth $412.76 Million while later fund manager owns 33.19 Million shares of worth $271.83 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.74% of company’s outstanding stock.