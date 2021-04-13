CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,232,008 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $215.06 per share which meant it gained $11.07 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -16.84% off its 52-week high price of $251.28 and 73.33% above the 52-week low of $57.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the CRWD stock price touched $219 or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 1.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed 7.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $252.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $210 while the price target rests at a high of $280. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +30.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.35% from the levels at last check today.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +55.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.9%.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.07% with a share float percentage of 75.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. having a total of 1124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.75 Million shares worth more than $3.34 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.18 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.37 Billion and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 4936797 shares of worth $1.05 Billion while later fund manager owns 3.96 Million shares of worth $838.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.