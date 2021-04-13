C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,101,097 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $59.89 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The AI stock price is -207.06% off its 52-week high price of $183.9 and 1.82% above the 52-week low of $58.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 126.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $84 while the price target rests at a high of $195. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +225.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.26% from current levels.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -108.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.02%.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.17% with a share float percentage of 52.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai, Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 16.21 Million shares worth more than $2.25 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 16.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 10.81 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 Billion and represent 11.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 1270800 shares of worth $176.32 Million while later fund manager owns 392.15 Thousand shares of worth $54.41 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.