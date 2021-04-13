The consensus among analysts is that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information

Despite being -26.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the GLSI stock price touched $69.77- or saw a rise of 43.89%. Year-to-date, Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. shares have moved 7.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) have changed 34.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 243.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.57% from current levels.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +48.8%.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.3 Thousand shares worth more than $2.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.31 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $412.44 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 8909 shares of worth $324.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.97 Thousand shares of worth $249.79 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.