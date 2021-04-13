Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,861,976 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.96 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 11.62% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -13.03% off its 52-week high price of $19.17 and 74.35% above the 52-week low of $4.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Angi Inc. (ANGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 11.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the ANGI stock price touched $16.97- or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Angi Inc. shares have moved 27.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -0.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +17.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.25% from the levels at last check today.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Angi Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 300%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $371.88 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $412.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $343.65 Million and $375.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.2% for the current quarter and 10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -118.8%.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.81% with a share float percentage of 114.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Angi Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parnassus Investments /ca with over 10.6 Million shares worth more than $139.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Parnassus Investments /ca held 13.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.9 Million and represent 11.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.94% shares in the company for having 8557878 shares of worth $112.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.44 Million shares of worth $36.39 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.