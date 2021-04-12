ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 3,880,696 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $909.94 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The ORBC stock price is -0.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.53 and 82.23% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) trade information

Despite being -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the ORBC stock price touched $11.55- or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, ORBCOMM Inc. shares have moved 54.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have changed 41.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +0.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.89% from the levels at last check today.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ORBCOMM Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +206.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.57%, compared to 20.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.37 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $66.03 Million and $56.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.5% for the current quarter and 17.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -86.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.62% with a share float percentage of 75.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORBCOMM Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.62 Million shares worth more than $56.54 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.89 Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 2278995 shares of worth $16.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $13.75 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.