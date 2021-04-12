Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,071,079 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 16.85% during that session. The TLSA stock price is -290.06% off its 52-week high price of $12.17 and 74.86% above the 52-week low of $0.7843. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 356.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Sporting 16.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the TLSA stock price touched $3.25-4 or saw a rise of 4.25%. Year-to-date, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares have moved 54.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have changed 2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 204.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +252.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 156.41% from the levels at last check today.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.66% with a share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tiziana Life Sciences PLC having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 358.35 Thousand shares worth more than $723.86 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 70.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 310.92 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $628.06 Thousand and represent 61.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 31.98% shares in the company for having 161508 shares of worth $486.14 Thousand while later fund manager owns 54.22 Thousand shares of worth $163.2 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 10.74% of company’s outstanding stock.