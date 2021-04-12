Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1,454,959 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -159.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 85.95% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the CHEK stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved 276.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed 24.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.61% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.7%.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.09% with a share float percentage of 5.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 271.89 Thousand shares worth more than $125.07 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Squarepoint Ops LLC held 5.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with the holding of over 195Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.7 Thousand and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 91492 shares of worth $125.34 Thousand while later fund manager owns 58.42 Thousand shares of worth $89.39 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.