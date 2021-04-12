Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of -0.55 and has seen 1,029,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.16 Million, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -11.92% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -167.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 45.3% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -694.3%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.84% with a share float percentage of 5.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 33.69 Thousand shares worth more than $71.08 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.