UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,751,610 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The UWMC stock price is -89.96% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 4.36% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the UWMC stock price touched $8.03-5 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares have moved -42.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) have changed -8.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +78.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.89% from the levels at last check today.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.65%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 5.19%.