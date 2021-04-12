U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 1,713,680 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.38 Million, closed the last trade at $11.84 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 9.12% during that session. The GROW stock price is -8.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.89 and 91.89% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 116.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) trade information

Sporting 9.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the GROW stock price touched $12.89- or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares have moved 117.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) have changed 81.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 124.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.9%.

GROW Dividends

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 12 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.72%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.48% with a share float percentage of 39.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 717.96 Thousand shares worth more than $3.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Diametric Capital, LP, with the holding of over 688.32 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 Million and represent 5.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.81% shares in the company for having 625000 shares of worth $3.41 Million while later fund manager owns 537.96 Thousand shares of worth $2.99 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.14% of company’s outstanding stock.