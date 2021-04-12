China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1,914,577 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.28 Million, closed the last trade at $7.76 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 22.59% during that session. The CGA stock price is -8.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.42 and 77.19% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) trade information

Sporting 22.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the CGA stock price touched $8.42-7 or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, China Green Agriculture, Inc. shares have moved 115.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) have changed 38.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.68% from current levels.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -811.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Green Agriculture, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26.55 Thousand shares worth more than $95.58 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cable Hill Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 13.17 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.42 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.