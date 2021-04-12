Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,172,312 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.85 per share which meant it lost -$1.65 on the day or -6.73% during that session. The YALA stock price is -80.96% off its 52-week high price of $41.35 and 72.6% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Despite being -6.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the YALA stock price touched $27.00- or saw a rise of 15.37%. Year-to-date, Yalla Group Limited shares have moved 59.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) have changed 16.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.66% from current levels.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -113% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55%.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.41% with a share float percentage of 10.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yalla Group Limited having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 350Thousand shares worth more than $5.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 219.3 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.14 Million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.