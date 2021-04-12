Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1,018,129 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.94 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The VERB stock price is -156.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.1 and 19.01% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Despite being -4.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the VERB stock price touched $1.345 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares have moved -27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -32.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 127.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 127.27% from the levels at last check today.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.66 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.35 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -1.8%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.99% with a share float percentage of 5.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.1 Million shares worth more than $1.81 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.98% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 393.33 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $648.99 Thousand and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.69% shares in the company for having 693689 shares of worth $1.14 Million while later fund manager owns 286.09 Thousand shares of worth $472.04 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.