AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) has a beta value of 3.72 and has seen 6,447,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.08 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 9.81% during that session. The ACY stock price is -243.32% off its 52-week high price of $38.04 and 91.97% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) trade information

Sporting 9.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the ACY stock price touched $16.00- or saw a rise of 30.87%. Year-to-date, AeroCentury Corp. shares have moved 2.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) have changed 22.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.75 while the price target rests at a high of $9.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12% from the levels at last check today.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -93.3%.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.67% with a share float percentage of 7.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AeroCentury Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 40.1 Thousand shares worth more than $431.08 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 21Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.75 Thousand and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 10900 shares of worth $117.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.3 Thousand shares of worth $46.23 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.