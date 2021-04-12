Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,163,577 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $681.36 Million, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The QTT stock price is -137.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 35.44% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Despite being -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the QTT stock price touched $2.64-1 or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Qutoutiao Inc. shares have moved 49.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have changed -6.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qutoutiao Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.32% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.37 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $221.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $201.62 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.2%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.6% with a share float percentage of 6.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.51 Million shares worth more than $5.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.96 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 Million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 1489877 shares of worth $3.2 Million while later fund manager owns 1.44 Million shares of worth $3.1 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.