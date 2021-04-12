Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 983,789 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $69.29 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The NET stock price is -38.22% off its 52-week high price of $95.77 and 69.43% above the 52-week low of $21.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Despite being -2.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the NET stock price touched $73.73- or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare, Inc. shares have moved -8.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed -9.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $88 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +58.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27% from the levels at last check today.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44.9%.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.18% with a share float percentage of 82.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare, Inc. having a total of 672 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 30.29 Million shares worth more than $2.3 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 29.86 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Billion and represent 11.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 7996955 shares of worth $591.53 Million while later fund manager owns 6.04 Million shares of worth $446.97 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.