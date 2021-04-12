Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 11,743,067 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.27 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -4.25% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -10.8% off its 52-week high price of $32.43 and 95.42% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Despite being -4.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the VUZI stock price touched $32.43- or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved 222.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed 85.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.59% from current levels.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +556.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.08%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +87.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +43.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.89% with a share float percentage of 28.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vuzix Corporation having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 4.84 Million shares worth more than $43.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.05 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.6 Million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 4646808 shares of worth $118.21 Million while later fund manager owns 2.09 Million shares of worth $53.28 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.