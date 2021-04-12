Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,519,566 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.11 Million, closed the last trade at $5.07 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The EBON stock price is -194.87% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 25.05% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the EBON stock price touched $7.51-3 or saw a rise of 32.42%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares have moved -16.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed -28.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 6.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 661.71 Thousand shares worth more than $4.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Toroso Investments, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 150.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $910.55 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 1077944 shares of worth $5.53 Million while later fund manager owns 90.39 Thousand shares of worth $623.66 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.