Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,060,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.18 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -40.13% off its 52-week high price of $31.08 and 19.48% above the 52-week low of $17.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +39.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.81% from the levels at last check today.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.7%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 1186100 shares of worth $30.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $26.62 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.