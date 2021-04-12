Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,791,768 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.51 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -91.32% off its 52-week high price of $39.24 and 48.56% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the OPEN stock price touched $22.33- or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have moved -9.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.27% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -318.8%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.4% with a share float percentage of 58.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 73.62 Million shares worth more than $1.67 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 46.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Billion and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 6819302 shares of worth $144.5 Million while later fund manager owns 4.39 Million shares of worth $122.9 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.