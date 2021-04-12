Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 4,161,714 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.92 Million, closed the last trade at $5.94 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.12% during that session. The OCUP stock price is -149.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.8 and 38.05% above the 52-week low of $3.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 280.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Sporting 3.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the OCUP stock price touched $7.28-1 or saw a rise of 18.41%. Year-to-date, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. shares have moved -8.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have changed -34.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 295.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +388.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 236.7% from current levels.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.4%.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.79% with a share float percentage of 34.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 2.07 Million shares worth more than $13.42 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Altium Capital Management, LP held 18.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 73.82 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $479.09 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 13673 shares of worth $88.74 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.72 Thousand shares of worth $60.72 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.