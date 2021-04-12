McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1,897,288 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $518.88 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.2% during that session. The MUX stock price is -40.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.1. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +84.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.58% from the levels at last check today.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.06%, compared to 28.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -128.7%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.14% with a share float percentage of 23.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.52 Million shares worth more than $19.22 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 13.97 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.76 Million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 17588527 shares of worth $19.52 Million while later fund manager owns 7.45 Million shares of worth $8.27 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.