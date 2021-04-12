Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,365,787 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The BBD stock price is -23.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.46 and 39.23% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Despite being -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the BBD stock price touched $4.60-4 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed -1.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.98 while the price target rests at a high of $7.29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +65.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.93% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.27%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 62.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.6%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.22%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.95% with a share float percentage of 19.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 84.62 Million shares worth more than $445.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 56.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $295.32 Million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 26842705 shares of worth $121.87 Million while later fund manager owns 18Million shares of worth $74.53 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.