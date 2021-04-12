Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 3.86 and has seen 6,069,776 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The KOS stock price is -32.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 71.22% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Despite being -7.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the KOS stock price touched $3.22-1 or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved 18.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed -8.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.39 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.03% from current levels.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +157.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95.31%, compared to 51.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.2% and 87% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $176.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $299.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $177.78 Million and $127.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.7% for the current quarter and 135.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -630.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.8%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 16.14%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.7% with a share float percentage of 87.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 60.82 Million shares worth more than $142.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.64 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.96 Million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and GMO Resources Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 15267488 shares of worth $47.02 Million while later fund manager owns 13.64 Million shares of worth $24.01 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.