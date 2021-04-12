Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,358,635 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.29 Million, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.78% during that session. The KIQ stock price is -66.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 49.44% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

Despite being -3.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the KIQ stock price touched $1.1099 or saw a rise of 19.72%. Year-to-date, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares have moved 63.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) have changed 1.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.3 while the price target rests at a high of $2.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +158.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 158.43% from current levels.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.96% with a share float percentage of 5.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kelso Technologies Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 1.41 Million shares worth more than $768.98 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC held 2.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., with the holding of over 961.3 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $523.91 Thousand and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.