Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 14,746,997 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.29 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The XTNT stock price is -195.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 73.09% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the XTNT stock price touched $3.25-3 or saw a rise of 32%. Year-to-date, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 84.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) have changed -22.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 258.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 61.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -55.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.16% from the levels at last check today.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.22% with a share float percentage of 106.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 72.8 Million shares worth more than $87.08 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 83.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 627.69 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $750.78 Thousand and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bruce & Co., Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 182972 shares of worth $218.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 100Thousand shares of worth $119.61 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.