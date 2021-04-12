WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,598,370 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.91 Million, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -112.32% off its 52-week high price of $22.4 and 63.03% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Despite being -3.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the WKEY stock price touched $14.43- or saw a rise of 26.89%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved 48.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed 65.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.69% from current levels.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111.2%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.79% with a share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WISeKey International Holding AG having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 16.6 Thousand shares worth more than $117.69 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 15.9 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.73 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.