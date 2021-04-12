Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,223,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.97 Million, closed the last trade at $3.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -5.33% during that session. The YVR stock price is -111.27% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 64.23% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Despite being -5.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the YVR stock price touched $4.33-1 or saw a rise of 18.01%. Year-to-date, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares have moved 127.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) have changed 90.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 156Million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 519.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +519.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 519.72% from current levels.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +62.7%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.7% with a share float percentage of 5.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with over 550Thousand shares worth more than $858.06 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, J. Goldman & Co., L.P. held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 23.41 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.53 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.