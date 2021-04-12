Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 13,794,120 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.51 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.36 per share which meant it gained $2.11 on the day or 40.19% during that session. The WHLM stock price is -75.54% off its 52-week high price of $12.92 and 68.48% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Sporting 40.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the WHLM stock price touched $10.45- or saw a rise of 28.86%. Year-to-date, Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares have moved 61.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) have changed 18.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -40.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.4. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.22% from the levels at last check today.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.8%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.33% with a share float percentage of 74.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wilhelmina International, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc with over 6.26 Thousand shares worth more than $28.72 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 851 shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 803 shares of worth $4.04 Thousand while later fund manager owns 553 shares of worth $2.54 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.