Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,104,194 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $569.05 Million, closed the last trade at $31.95 per share which meant it gained $7.34 on the day or 29.83% during that session. The REPX stock price is -147.89% off its 52-week high price of $79.2 and 83.85% above the 52-week low of $5.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 235.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) trade information

Sporting 29.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the REPX stock price touched $45.00- or saw a rise of 29%. Year-to-date, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. shares have moved 114.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) have changed 55.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.46% from current levels.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -734.7%.

REPX Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.12 at a share yield of 4.55%.