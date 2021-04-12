KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,552,501 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.81 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 9.04% during that session. The KBSF stock price is -51.04% off its 52-week high price of $5.83 and 63.21% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 519.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Sporting 9.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the KBSF stock price touched $4.35-1 or saw a rise of 11.95%. Year-to-date, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares have moved 30.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) have changed 7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.5%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.37% with a share float percentage of 21.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KBS Fashion Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 123.8 Thousand shares worth more than $363.97 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.31 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.86 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.