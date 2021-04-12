Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,416,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.51 Million, closed the last trade at $6.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -6.59% during that session. The SLGG stock price is -75.55% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 74.45% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Despite being -6.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the SLGG stock price touched $7.53-1 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 125.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have changed 25.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.47% from current levels.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +241.18% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 54.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +233.3%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.8%.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.99% with a share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super League Gaming, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 320.67 Thousand shares worth more than $907.48 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is MAI Capital Management, with the holding of over 100.06 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $283.17 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 350000 shares of worth $1.1 Million while later fund manager owns 158.86 Thousand shares of worth $449.56 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.