Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 26,974,490 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.38 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.9 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -232.76% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 39.66% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 111.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.18 Million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information
Sporting 2.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the PBTS stock price touched $3.76-2 or saw a rise of 22.91%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. shares have moved 23.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -21.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 141.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +141.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 141.38% from the levels at last check today.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts
Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -855.7%.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26.2 Thousand shares worth more than $61.57 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.99 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.37 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.
